Sing Street Will Open in London in Summer 2025

The musical Sing Street, whose Broadway run was postponed in 2020, will open in London in summer 2025, according to a Deadline exclusive. The show will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, West London on July 8, 2025, running through August 23, with hopes for an eventual West End transfer.

Centering on a boy who starts a band to impress a girl in 1980s Ireland, the musical is based on the 2016 film of the same name by John Carney, with music and lyrics by Gary Clark and Carney and a book by Enda Walsh, with whom Carney created the musical Once. It premiered off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019. The planned Broadway transfer—performances were set to begin on March 26, 2020—was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

The show was revamped and staged by the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston in 2022, featuring a number of performers from the off-Broadway production who had been slated for the Broadway run: Billy Carter, Anne L. Nathan, Gian Perez and Anthony Genovesi. Also joining the creative team were choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Depeche Mode’s musical director Peter Gordeno, serving as musical supervisor.

In an interview with Deadline, Walsh suggested that the shelving of Broadway plans was for the best, allowing the creative team time to refine the show. "Shows get swallowed up quickly if they’re not ready," he said. The Boston run was directed by Rebecca Taichman, who directed the show off-Broadway and will direct the show in London.

Judging from social media, an official announcement regarding the London transfer was expected to be made later this week.