Wicked: The Soundtrack, Featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, to Be Released with the Film's First Installment

Good news! Wicked: Part One, the first installment of Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the blockbuster musical, will have a soundtrack to accompany its November 22 release. Wicked: The Soundtrack will also be released on November 22, with a pre-order launching today. The album will comprise the 11 tracks from the musical's first act, ending with the showstopping juggernaut "Defying Gravity."

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. It is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also helmed the movie adaptation of In the Heights, from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, the creators of the Broadway show.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is a revisionist retelling of the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, following the friendship of green-skinned, ostracized Elphaba and blonde, popular Galinda.

The movie also stars Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle (a new character created for the film), Aaron Teoh as Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik and Adam James as Glinda's father.

Wicked: Part Two will be released on November 21, 2025.