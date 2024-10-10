Hear Carolee Carmello, Star of Kimberly Akimbo on Tour, Sing 'Make a Wish'

The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony Award-winning musical, has nabbed three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello to star in the title role. She plays Kimberly Levaco, a teenage girl with a tumultuous family life who also happens to have a genetic disorder that makes her age exponentially faster than her peers.

Before kicking off her trek across the country, Carmello stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform Kimberly's longing "Make a Wish." See the actress channel her inner child while singing her character's dreamy bucket list.