Hear Carolee Carmello, Star of Kimberly Akimbo on Tour, Sing 'Make a Wish'

by Hayley Levitt • Oct 10, 2024
The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony Award-winning musical, has nabbed three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello to star in the title role. She plays Kimberly Levaco, a teenage girl with a tumultuous family life who also happens to have a genetic disorder that makes her age exponentially faster than her peers. 

Before kicking off her trek across the country, Carmello stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform Kimberly's longing "Make a Wish." See the actress channel her inner child while singing her character's dreamy bucket list. 

