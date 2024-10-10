The 2025 Jimmy Awards Sets Date and Venue

The date is set for the 16th annual National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmys. The national youth talent showcase will take place on June 23, 2025 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.

Highlighting the best of high school musical theater talent and recognizing the importance of theater arts education in schools, the Jimmy Awards features ensemble and solo performances—with nominees drawn from more than 50 regions across the U.S.—and concludes with two talented students being presented with the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

“[W]e look forward to welcoming 110 nominees to New York City to experience the unique thrill of performing on a Broadway stage,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The Jimmy Awards not only have an immense impact on the lives of the nominees, but also on the theatre community at large. To date, over 70 program alumni have gone on to perform in Broadway and Touring Broadway shows—not to mention landing roles in both television and film. The talent that this program produces and nurtures is tremendous, and we at The Broadway League look forward to celebrating that talent during another memorable ceremony.”

Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in more than 50 regional high musical theater competitions. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.