Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles to Star in Joshua Harmon’s We Had a World

Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles will star in the Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere of Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon's We Had a World. Previews begin February 25, 2025 at New York City Center Stage II with an official opening set for March 19.

Gleason’s stage credits include Into the Woods (Tony Award), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination) and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Tony nomination). Serralles has appeared in the Coen brother’ film Inside Llewyn Davis and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for off-Broadway’s Gloria.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates 30 years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty and enduring love.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman directs. Full casting and creative team is to be announced.