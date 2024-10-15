North American Tour of SIX Welcomes Three New Queens and More

The North American tour of SIX is set to welcome three new queens. The new company will begin performances on November 8 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY.

Joining the company are Chani Maisonet (Titanique) as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo (On Your Feet! national tour) as Anne Boleyn and Tasia Jungbauer (Moulin Rouge!) as Catherine Parr. New alternates include Hailey Lewis, an original Canadian company member who will also serve as dance captain, and Caroline Siegrist from the Norwegian Cruise Line production.

Returning cast members include Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, and Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard. Alternates Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker and Amaya White will also reprise their roles.

A celebration of girl power that transforms the six wives of Henry VIII to pop icons, SIX is written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The show is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (scenic design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

The Boleyn Tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas on September 20, 2022, with tour dates announced through Spring 2025. The show is also currently playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City; at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End; and on tour in the U.K., throughout Europe and Australia. SIX additionally has a Manila production and will launch runs in Singapore this November and in Tokyo in January 2025.