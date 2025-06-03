 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Keanu Reeves, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Present at the 78th Annual Tony Awards

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 3, 2025
Keanu Reeves, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Emilio Madrid; Emilio Madrid)

The 78th Annual Tony Awards has announced its starry lineup of presenters.

The roster includes: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S. from 8-11PM ET. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act Onewill be hosted by Tony-nominated star of Maybe Happy Ending, Darren Criss, and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:40-8PM ET.

For everything you need to know about the 78th Annual Tony Awards, read our FAQ here.

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Danielle Brooks

Kristin Chenoweth

Bryan Cranston

Ariana DeBose

Cynthia Erivo

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Katie Holmes

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Allison Janney

Rachel Bay Jones

Adam Lambert

Lea Michele

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Kelli O'Hara

Sarah Paulson

Keanu Reeves

Lea Salonga

Jean Smart

Aaron Tveit

Michelle Williams

Alex Winter
View All (24)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drama Desk Awards 2025: Maybe Happy Ending Wins Big, Audra McDonald, Sarah Snook, Jasmine Amy Rogers Among Top Honorees
  2. They're Ready for Their Close-Up! See Exclusive Portraits of the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  3. Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy and More Nominated Productions to Perform at the Tony Awards
Back to Top