Keanu Reeves, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Present at the 78th Annual Tony Awards

The 78th Annual Tony Awards has announced its starry lineup of presenters.

The roster includes: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S. from 8-11PM ET. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, will be hosted by Tony-nominated star of Maybe Happy Ending, Darren Criss, and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:40-8PM ET.

