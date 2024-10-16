 Skip to main content
Gary Oldman to Return to Stage in Samuel Beckett's Krapp’s Last Tape

News
by Darryn King • Oct 16, 2024
Gary Oldman
(Photo: Gisele Schmidt)

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman will return to the U.K. stage to perform Samuel Beckett’s one-act monologue Krapp’s Last Tape. The production begins previews at York Theatre Royal on April 14, 2025, and runs until May 17. The creative team is to be announced.

Oldman began his professional career at the Theatre Royal in 1979, starring in Thark opposite Annette Kerr. His subsequent stage roles—before he transitioned to screen acting in the late '80s—include Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (1984), Rosencrantz in Hamlet (1985) and the Emcee in Cabaret (1987). His screen credits include Sid & Nancy, Prick Up Your Ears, Darkest Hour (Academy Award win), Batman Begins and the Harry Potter franchise. Most recently, he can be seen on Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

Beckett's play takes place on Krapp's 69th birthday. Krapp, now a lonely man, is ready with a bottle of wine, a banana and his tape recorder. Listening back to a recording he made as a young man, Krapp must face the hopes of his past self.

