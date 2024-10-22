A Whole New Vlog with Aladdin's Adi Roy, Episode 4: New Horizons to Pursue

Disney magic is alive and well at the New Amsterdam Theatre where Aladdin has been going strong for over 10 years. And who better to dish the trade secrets than Adi Roy, the musical's resident street rat? In A Whole New Vlog, Roy takes Broadway fans behind the scenes where wishes are granted, carpets fly and shirts are utterly extraneous.

In the fourth and final episode of A Whole New Vlog, Adi shares his thoughts on Joker: Folie à Deux, admires the wall of headshots at the New Amsterdam, gets hyped about Broadway's The Hills of California and bakes some monkey bread. He also responds to a bunch of fan questions about his dream Broadway roles and much more.

You can catch highlights of the episode on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.