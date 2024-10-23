Dead to Me Star Max Jenkins Sets Sail as Jack Dawson in Titanique

Max Jenkins will join the downtown musical comedy Titanique as Jack Dawson, replacing Michael Williams in the role. Williams will play his final performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre as Jack on November 3; Jenkins begins performances November 4.



Jenkins is a Screen Actors Guild nominee known for the Netflix series Dead to Me. His stage credits include Which Way To The Stage at MCC Theater. He also co-wrote and co-starred in Unnatural Acts at Classic Stage Company.



Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.

The off-Broadway cast of Titanique currently also stars Dee Roscioli as Céline Dion, Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg with Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall and Terrence Williams Jr. rounding out the ensemble.

Titanique opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, and transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre that November. Mindelle's latest show, The Big Gay Jamboree, opened on October 6 at the Orpheum Theatre.