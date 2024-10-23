The Cher Show Completes Casting for National Tour’s Second Year

The Cher Show has completed casting for the second season of its national tour. The production will kick off its second year in Orlando, FL on November 12, following previews in Duluth, GA, and Clemson, SC.

The show stars Catherine Ariale, Ella Perez and Morgan Scott, who will continue sharing the role of Cher at various stages of her life—the bright-eyed kid (Babe), the glam pop star (Lady) and the icon (Star)—with Lorenzo Pugliese reprising his performance as Sonny Bono.

Also reprising their roles in this year’s tour are Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie and Mike Bindeman as Gregg Allman/John Southall. Joining the tour is Kristin Rose Kelleher as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball and rounding out the national tour cast are Neftali Benitez, Alli Bossart, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Iraya Catalina, Grace Crugnale, Catherine Garcia, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Mason Derreck Lewis, Claire Marshall, Chase McCall, Hans Mueh, Sydney Rose, Blaise Rossmann and Mark Tran Russ.

With a book by Rick Elice, The Cher Show tells the story of Cher’s six decades-long career and features such hits as “If I Could Turn Back Time”; “Believe”; “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves”; and “I Got You Babe.”

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, costume design by Bob Mackie and scenic design by Kelly James Tighe. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, co-video design by Jonathan Infante and Kelly James Tighe, music supervision by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison Franck. The 2018 Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Actress and Best Costume Design.