Tony-Winning Producer Jeffrey Seller to Release Memoir, Theater Kid, in Spring 2025

Jeffrey Seller, the Tony-winning producer behind Hamilton, In the Heights, Avenue Q and many other Broadway hits, is releasing a memoir this spring. Titled Theater Kid, the book is published by Simon & Schuster and will be released on May 6, 2025.

Seller's memoir traces his journey as a child coming to terms with his adoption, trying to understand his sexuality and escaping his dysfunctional household in a poor neighborhood just outside Detroit. Having moved to New York at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, he learned to survive and thrive in the colorful and cutthroat world of commercial theater. He details his early days as an office assistant, the subsequent triumph and tragedy of producing Jonathan Larson's Rent and his eventual collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda. His story pulls back the curtain on the joyous and gut-wrenching process of making new musicals, finding new audiences and winning multiple Tony Awards.

Seller's shows have garnered 22 Tony awards, including four for Best Musical, and his Broadway productions and tours have grossed over $4.6 billion and reached more than 43 million attendees. He is the only producer to have mounted two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals—Hamilton and Rent—and he revolutionized theater accessibility with the $20 ticket lottery for Rent.

“I love musicals, I love Broadway, and I love New York," said Seller in a statement. "This book is a pure expression of that love."