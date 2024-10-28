The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Wins 2024 NY Emmy Award

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal nabbed another Emmy win. The show, and its host Tamsen Fadal, were recognized in the category of Best Program Host/Moderator by the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at a ceremony on October 26. This marks the third Emmy Award for The Broadway Show, which is the only nationally syndicated television program dedicated to Broadway entertainment.

Produced by the John Gore Organization, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, gives viewers unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours, performances, clips and behind-the-scenes stories, both on and off the stage. The weekly program currently airs in 142 television markets across the U.S. as well as online. The show’s companion podcast, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut, can be found on all podcast platforms.

Fadal is a 14-time Emmy Award winner. She is the author the upcoming book How To Menopause, Reclaim Your Health, Take Charge of Your Life and Feel Even Better Than Before, scheduled for a March 2025 release. She is also executive producer of her debut documentary, The M Factor, Shredding The Silence on Menopause. The film premiered October 17 on PBS.