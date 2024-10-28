Mamma Mia! Completes Casting for Year Two of 25th Anniversary North American Tour

Mamma Mia!, the feelgood musical featuring the songs of ABBA, has finalized casting for the second year of its 25th Anniversary North American tour. Currently playing in Toronto, the production will continue its North American journey through June 2025.

Amy Weaver will take on the role of Sophie Sheridan, having previously been part of the ensemble and an understudy for Sophie in the tour’s first year. She joins the returning principal cast, including Christine Sherrill as Donna Sheridan, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

New ensemble members for this season are Justin Sudderth, Ethan Van Slyke, Lena Owens, Alessandra Antonelli, Collin J. Bradley and Makoa. Sarah Agrusa, Andy Garcia, Lauren Soto and George Vickers V join as new swings. Returning to the cast are Haley Wright, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan DeLeon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Faith Northcutt, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price and Dorian Quinn.

Premiering on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! Is the sunny, heartwarming tale of a mother, her daughter and three possible fathers on a picturesque Greek island. The story unfolds through ABBA’s hits, and the musical has inspired two blockbuster films: Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The design team includes Mark Thompson (production), Howard Harrison (lighting), Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken (sound), with Martin Koch as music supervisor, providing additional material and arrangements.