Never was there an opening-night celebration of more whoa. A radical new Romeo + Juliet, with Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, opened at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre on October 24. Broadway.com was there as the stars came out for the tale of star-cross’d love, along with director Sam Gold, composer Jack Antonoff and an array of VIPs.

Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

For Rachel Zegler, making her Broadway debut as Juliet, it’s a long way from her high school production of "Shrek the Musical" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kit Connor, this production’s Romeo, stops some hearts on the carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Casey Likes prepares to go back (approximately 400 years) in time

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Adrienne Warren electrifies on the carpet (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)