Wicked turns 21 today—which means it's finally old enough to toast its own Broadway birthdays! In celebration of the milestone, reigning Elphaba Mary Kate Morrissey stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform "The Wizard and I," our green girl's first high belt of the show. Hear Morrissey sing about all of Elphie's hopes and dreams for her audience with the Wizard below, and go see the Broadway blockbuster in person at the Gershwin Theatre.