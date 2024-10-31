Go Backstage for a Thriller Night at MJ The Musical on Broadway

Elijah Rhea Johnson gets in costume as the title star of "MJ The Musical" (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What could be better than spending your Halloween at Broadway's MJ where the spooky dreamscape of "Thriller" unfolds right before your eyes? Even if you're not imminently bound for the Neil Simon Theatre, you can still get in the "Thriller" spirit with Broadway.com's exclusive backstage photo shoot with the stars of the hit musical.

Check out Elijah Rhea Johnson's transformation into MJ himself, see how the show's youngest talents prepare to go on stage and pick up a few tips from the rest of the cast on how to get centered before MJ's high-speed train takes off every night.

See the full gallery below.

Elijah Rhea Johnson starts his MJ transformation.

Young cast members Eric Williams snd Jace Bently knit hats in their time off stage.

Tavon Olds-Sample plays middle Michael in MJ.