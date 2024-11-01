Original Queen Adrianna Hicks to Return to Broadway's SIX

Adrianna Hicks will return to Broadway’s SIX as Catherine of Aragon, the role she originated on Broadway in 2020. Hicks replaces Khaila Wilcoxon, who plays her final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre on November 24. Hicks’ first performance back in the role will be November 25.

On Broadway, Hicks also starred in Some Like It Hot. Her other Broadway credits are The Color Purple and Aladdin.

Hicks joins Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover and Jenny Mollet as alternates.

In SIX, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The musical is written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.