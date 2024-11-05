Celebrate Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic at the Museum of Broadway

Throughout the holiday season, the Museum of Broadway is celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway with Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic. The exhibit features the costumes of beloved stage characters including Mary Poppins, Elsa and Genie, and includes interactive photo experiences that take you inside the worlds of Aladdin and The Lion King.

“The Museum of Broadway could not be more excited to bring 30 years of the magic of Disney on Broadway to life through this exhibit,” said Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of the Museum of Broadway. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone and encapsulate three decades of showstopping productions of your favorite timeless Disney stories for visitors of all generations to enjoy.”

Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic joins permanent Disney on Broadway exhibits including The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Newsies, The Ziegfeld Follies and more. The new exhibit will be on-view at the Museum of Broadway through January 5, 2025. Take a look inside with the sneak peek below.