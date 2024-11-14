 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Walk to Work with Helena Wilson, the Little Sister of Broadway's The Hills of California

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 14, 2024
Helena Wilson in "The Hills of California"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Helena Wilson is making her Broadway debut in Jez Butterworth's generational family play The Hills of CaliforniaShe reprises her West End performance as youngest Webb sister Jill, the self-sacrificing, reliable one in a quartet of siblings who, as children, dream of bringing their singing act to the United States.

Watch Wilson take a walk with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper, who chats with Wilson about building sisterly camaraderie and soaking in her own American dream at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Related Shows

The Hills of California

from $63.74

Star Files

Helena Wilson

Articles Trending Now

  1. Complete Broadway Cast Set for Othello, Led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
  2. Mandy Gonzalez on Being Sunset Boulevard's 'Greatest (Guest) Star of All'
  3. Willkommen! Cabaret's Marty Lauter, a.k.a. Marcia Marcia Marcia, to Emcee New Vlog 'Don't Tell Marcia!'
Back to Top