Walk to Work with Helena Wilson, the Little Sister of Broadway's The Hills of California

Helena Wilson is making her Broadway debut in Jez Butterworth's generational family play The Hills of California. She reprises her West End performance as youngest Webb sister Jill, the self-sacrificing, reliable one in a quartet of siblings who, as children, dream of bringing their singing act to the United States.

Watch Wilson take a walk with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper, who chats with Wilson about building sisterly camaraderie and soaking in her own American dream at the Broadhurst Theatre.