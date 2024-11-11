Normal People’s Paul Mescal to Star in A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn

Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal will reprise his Olivier Award-winning performance as Stanley Kowalski in Tennesee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn in 2025. The production, which won the Olivier for Best Revival and was directed by Cabaret director Rebecca Frecknall, will play a limited engagement from February 28 through April 6 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Mescal’s screen credits include Aftersun, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, as well as All of Us Strangers and the series Normal People. He stars in the upcoming Gladiator II.

Mescal will be joined in Brooklyn by his London co-stars Anjana Vasan (Stella) and Patsy Ferran (Blanche DuBois). Vasan won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance while Ferran picked up a London’s Critics Circle Award.

The revival, Frecknall's follow-up to Cabaret, began at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 before transferring to the West End in 2023. The creative team also features scenic designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.

Prior to the Brooklyn run, the production will have a return engagement in the West End from February 3 to 22.