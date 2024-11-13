Jinkx Monsoon and More Join Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming production of The Pirates of Penzance has its cast and creative team. The jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera—retitled Pirates! The Penzance Musical—will begin performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre on April 4, 2025, with an official opening set for April 24. The limited engagement runs through June 22.

Joining previously announced cast members Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King) and David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley) will be Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton and Bronwyn Tarboton.

The production will feature orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joubert, choreography by Tony winner Warren Caryle and direction by nine-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis. Tony winner Rupert Holmes did the adaptation.

The design team also includes scene design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman and dance arrangements by John O’Neill.

With music by Arthur Sullivan and a libretto by W.S. Gilbert, The Pirates of Penzance first premiered in New York in 1879; Joseph Papp’s 1981 Broadway production, starring Linda Ronstadt and Kevin Kline, won the Tony Award for Best Revival, and was turned into a 1983 film.