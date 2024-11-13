Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, and More Preview Cult of Love, a Play That Gets Real About Family Holidays

'Tis the season to be dysfunctional. Leslye Headland's family play Cult of Love lands on Broadway just in time for the holiday season, and as the final work in Headland's Seven Deadly Plays series, it uses a Christmas gathering to dissect the deadly sin of pride.

The 10-character play zooms in on the Dahl family's four siblings (and their partners) as they clash over the devout Christian values with which they were raised. The cast boasts David Rasche and two-time Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham as parents Bill and Ginny Dahl, with the younger generation comprising Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell, Zachary Quinto, Christopher Sears and Shailene Woodley.

As director Trip Cullman says, "I think the play is called Cult of Love in part because a family is the one cult you can never escape from." If you can relate, watch the full Broadway Show segment below.