 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, and More Preview Cult of Love, a Play That Gets Real About Family Holidays

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 13, 2024
The cast of "Cult of Love"

'Tis the season to be dysfunctional. Leslye Headland's family play Cult of Love lands on Broadway just in time for the holiday season, and as the final work in Headland's Seven Deadly Plays series, it uses a Christmas gathering to dissect the deadly sin of pride.

The 10-character play zooms in on the Dahl family's four siblings (and their partners) as they clash over the devout Christian values with which they were raised. The cast boasts David Rasche and two-time Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham as parents Bill and Ginny Dahl, with the younger generation comprising Molly Bernard, Roberta ColindrezBarbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher LowellZachary Quinto, Christopher Sears and Shailene Woodley.  

As director Trip Cullman says, "I think the play is called Cult of Love in part because a family is the one cult you can never escape from." If you can relate, watch the full Broadway Show segment below.

Related Shows

Cult of Love

from $109.61

Star Files

Molly Bernard

Roberta Colindrez

Barbie Ferreira

Rebecca Henderson

Christopher Lowell

Zachary Quinto

David Rasche

Christopher Sears

Mare Winningham

Shailene Woodley
View All (10)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Complete Broadway Cast Set for Othello, Led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
  2. Mandy Gonzalez on Being Sunset Boulevard's 'Greatest (Guest) Star of All'
  3. Willkommen! Cabaret's Marty Lauter, a.k.a. Marcia Marcia Marcia, to Emcee New Vlog 'Don't Tell Marcia!'
Back to Top