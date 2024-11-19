 Skip to main content
Elf, Starring Grey Henson, Jingles All the Way to a Sweet Broadway Opening

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 19, 2024
Grey Henson and Sean Astin in "Elf The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Elf The Musical is back on Broadway and spreading Christmas cheer at the Marquis Theatre where Philip Wm. McKinley's new production opened on November 17. Grey Henson leads the cast as the lovable, oversized elf Buddy, performing alongside Sean Astin as Santa, Kayla Davion as Jovie, Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs, Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs, among other Broadway veterans who fill out the cast of merrymakers. 

See Henson and his castmates chat with The Broadway Show on opening night and hear why a trip to the theater is just the ticket this holiday season.

