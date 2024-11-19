Jasmine Amy Rogers to Lead BOOP! The Musical on Broadway, with Faith Prince, Ainsley Melham and More

BOOP!, the new musical inspired by the 1930s cartoon flapper Betty Boop, has announced initial casting for its Broadway run. The production will begin performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 11, 2025 with an official opening set for April 5.

The show, which opened last year at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre, will retain its principal cast: Jasmine Amy Rogers as the sassy-sweet, spit-curled title character, Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. Puppet artist Phillip Huber also returns, bringing Betty's canine companion Pudgy the Dog to life. Additional casting is to be announced.

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said in a statement, “I am over the moon that our Chicago principal cast will be joining us on the journey to Broadway. Everyone embodies the infectious positive spirit of Betty Boop, and I can’t wait to get back in the rehearsal room to bring BOOP! to Broadway.”

The show features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin.

The creative team includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox with marionette design by the Huber Marionettes, music supervision and arrangements by Daryl Waters, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and music direction and additional arrangements by Rick Fox.

Created in New York in the 1930s by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, Betty Boop has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. In BOOP!, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”