Andrew Barth Feldman and More Join Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024-25 Off-Broadway Season

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for the two remaining plays in its off-Broadway 2024-25 season, We Had a World and Dakar 2000.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors) will join previously reported cast members Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles in the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's We Had a World. Previews begin February 25, 2025 at New York City Center Stage II with an official opening set for March 19.

Later in the season, Abubakr Ali (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Walking Dead: World Beyond) and Mia Barron (off-Broadway's The Coast Starlight, Hurricane Diane) will star in the MTC-commissioned world premiere of Dakar 2000, written by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, King James).

In We Had a World, a dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates 30 years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty and enduring love. Trip Cullman directs.

Dakar 2000 opens in Senegal on the eve of Y2K. After a Peace Corps volunteer survives a mysterious car accident, he forms an unlikely relationship with an imposing State Department operative. When it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service. The play will begin performances at NY City Center Stage I on February 4 ahead of an official opening on February 27. May Adrales directs.

On Broadway, MTC’s 2024-25 season will also include the vaccination-debate comedy Eureka Day and the Sondheim revue Old Friends.