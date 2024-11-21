Tony Nominee De’Adre Aziza and More Join Idina Menzel in Redwood on Broadway

The complete cast is set for Redwood, the new musical starring Idina Menzel. The show begins performances on January 4, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre ahead of a February 13 opening night.

Menzel will be joined by Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), all reprising their roles from Redwood’s world-premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX) joins the show on Broadway.

Also joining the company are Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship) and Veronica Otim (& Juliet). Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen) serves as standby for Menzel’s character Jesse.

Redwood is written and directed by Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The musical is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all—a successful career and devoted family—until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths and heights one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic design), Hana S. Kim (video design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Jonathan Deans (sound design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (vertical movement/vertical choreography), Tom Kitt (music supervision) and Haley Bennett (associate music supervision) with orchestrations and arrangements by Kate Diaz.

Redwood was developed and produced by La Jolla Playhouse.