The Big Gay Jamboree Sets Final Performance Off-Broadway

The Big Gay Jamboree, a new musical comedy created by and starring Titanique mastermind Marla Mindelle, will play its final performance at the Orpheum Theatre on December 15. The musical opened off-Broadway on September 30 and will have played 15 previews and 88 regular performances at the time of closing.

In The Big Gay Jamboree, Stacey (Mindelle) wakes up hungover in an off-Broadway musical with no memory of how she got there. Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off and figure out how to escape this 1940s Golden Age musical while a live audience watches.

The cast of The Big Gay Jamboree also features Alex Moffat, Paris Nix, Mindelle's Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli and Natalie Walker, with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.

The production is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage and music and lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The creative team includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design) and Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design). Musical supervision and arrangements are by David Dabbon.