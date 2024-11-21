John Lithgow to Reprise Performance as Roald Dahl in Giant in the West End

Tony and Golden Globe Award winner John Lithgow will reprise his performance as Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's Giant, transferring to the West End after a run at London's Royal Court Theatre. The production, directed by Nicholas Hytner, will have a limited 14-week run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from April 26 through August 2, 2025. Opening night will be May 1.

Also returning to the cast will be Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, reprising his performane as Tom Maschler. Further casting will be announced.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation. Inspired by real events, Giant explores with dark humor the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The creative team features set design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Anna Watson and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.