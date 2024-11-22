 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Michelle Williams and More Serve Perfection at the Broadway Opening of Death Becomes Her

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 22, 2024
Michelle Williams, Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Christopher Sieber
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Death Becomes Her, the new musical with a book by Marco Pennette, a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21. Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard breathe new life into Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, the glitzy frenemies first made immortal by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in the 1992 cult film. They're joined by Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville, the lover, and more importantly, the plastic surgeon caught between the two women—along with Destiny's Child superstar Michelle Williams, who aptly plays the ageless diva Viola Van Horn.

See the glamour the stars threw down on opening night in our purple-carpet highlights and photo gallery below. 

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard play Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, bitter rivals and forever-besties
Taurean Everett and Michelle Williams are Death Becomes Her's seductive immortals Chagall and Viola Van Horn
Christopher Sieber, the musical's Ernest Menville, leans into the color palette of Death Becomes Her
Josh Lamon returns to Broadway as Stefan, Madeline's exploited assistant
Christopher Gattelli directs and chreographs the new Broadway musical... for the gaze
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Death Becomes Her

from $64.83

Star Files

Megan Hilty

Josh Lamon

Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tammy Faye Will End Broadway Run in December
  2. Jasmine Amy Rogers to Lead BOOP! The Musical on Broadway, with Faith Prince, Ainsley Melham and More
  3. Ryan McCartan to Take Over Title Role in The Great Gatsby on Broadway in January
Back to Top