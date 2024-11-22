Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Michelle Williams and More Serve Perfection at the Broadway Opening of Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her, the new musical with a book by Marco Pennette, a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21. Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard breathe new life into Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, the glitzy frenemies first made immortal by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in the 1992 cult film. They're joined by Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville, the lover, and more importantly, the plastic surgeon caught between the two women—along with Destiny's Child superstar Michelle Williams, who aptly plays the ageless diva Viola Van Horn.
See the glamour the stars threw down on opening night in our purple-carpet highlights and photo gallery below.