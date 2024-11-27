 Skip to main content
Take a Walk with Samantha Pauly, The Great Gatsby’s TikTok Phenom

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 27, 2024
Samantha Pauly and the cast of "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Samantha Pauly launched her Broadway career as Katherine Howard, the fifth queen of SIX who boasts Britney and Ariana queenspiration (check the iconic oversized pony). Since last March, however, Pauly has been rattling the walls of the Broadway Theatre as The Great Gatsby’s “confirmed bachelor,” Jordan Baker. She's traded in the Tudors for the roaring twenties' nouveau riche, but still commands the stage like an international pop star. 

See her take a walk to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper as they talk about bringing new life to one of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s most overlooked characters, and being at the frontier of a TikTok dance craze.

