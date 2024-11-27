Take a Walk with Samantha Pauly, The Great Gatsby’s TikTok Phenom

Samantha Pauly launched her Broadway career as Katherine Howard, the fifth queen of SIX who boasts Britney and Ariana queenspiration (check the iconic oversized pony). Since last March, however, Pauly has been rattling the walls of the Broadway Theatre as The Great Gatsby’s “confirmed bachelor,” Jordan Baker. She's traded in the Tudors for the roaring twenties' nouveau riche, but still commands the stage like an international pop star.

See her take a walk to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper as they talk about bringing new life to one of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s most overlooked characters, and being at the frontier of a TikTok dance craze.