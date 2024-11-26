Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret's Marty Lauter, Episode 2: A Very Wicked Week

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

In episode two, it's a week of field trips! Marty hits the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Wicked, spends more time with Glinda and Elphie at a drag show and takes us behind the scenes of a special performance of Cabaret, visited by its legendary composer, John Kander. Plus, we learn all about the ESG (emotional support glitter) that keeps things running smoothly at the August Wilson.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.