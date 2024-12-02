The Broadway League Appoints Jason Laks as President

After an extensive search, the Broadway League has announced the appointment of Jason Laks as its new President. Laks recently served as the Interim President and General Counsel of the League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity,” said Laks in a statement. “I’ve been in love with Broadway since I was a kid watching touring productions at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. The magic that happens on stage every night in theaters here in New York and across the country is unique and irreplaceable. This is such a critical moment for Broadway. The League represents people from all corners of this industry, and I’m ready to work with our members and our partners to lead us to new heights.”

“Over the past 10 months, we have embarked on a thoughtful and thorough process around this very important decision,” said Kristin Caskey, Chair of the Broadway League’s Board of Governors. “After a national search and extensive interview process, we believe Jason is the right leader for the League at this critical time in our industry. Jason’s detailed knowledge of the industry, rich relationships with membership and steadfast commitment to the health of Broadway—both in New York and on the road—make him an ideal choice.”

Laks' predecessor, Charlotte St. Martin, retired in February after 18 years with the League, including nine years as president. Laks will officially begin his duties this week.

Laks, 52, grew up in Albany and is a proud graduate of the University of Connecticut and Cornell Law School. He joined the Broadway League in 2012 and returned again in 2021 as the General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Labor Relations. Prior to re-joining the League, he was Senior Vice President at NBCUniversal. Laks has also held positions on both the management and union side of the table in labor relations as well as legal positions focusing on corporate and real estate law.

Founded in 1930, the Broadway League represents more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theater owners and operators, producers, presenters and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theater industry. The Broadway League has co-presented the Tony Awards since 1967.