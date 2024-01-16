Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin to Retire from League

Charlotte St. Martin, the president of The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, is retiring from the League after 18 years, effective February 16.

St. Martin, who joined the League as executive director in 2006 and has served as president since 2015, will continue to serve in an advisory capacity for special events through the 2024 Tony Awards. Jason Laks, the League's executive vice president and general counsel, will serve as acting president while the Board conducts an official search for St. Martin’s replacement.

“While there is never a good moment for an executive who has spent a great deal of time in their role to resign, it is the appropriate time for me,” St. Martin said in a statement. “It is truly the most difficult decision as I love the League, the staff, and of course, the industry that we have supported. I am very proud of our League team and the successes we have shared and know they will continue to provide the League with the highest level of commitment for which they are known. It has been the honor of my career to lead this organization, and I am grateful for all that we have accomplished together."

As president, St. Martin steered the organization through a global pandemic, economic shifts and labor challenges, championing initiatives including Broadway Bridges and Viva! Broadway and expanding critical programs like the Jimmy Awards and Broadway Membership Fellows. During the pandemic, St. Martin was instrumental in the creation of the Shuttered Venues Operations Grant and the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, ensuring the successful return of the industry.

Kristin Caskey, current chair of The Broadway League’s Board of Governors, said, “Charlotte's remarkable leadership over these past 18 years will have a lasting impact on the League and the Broadway industry.” She added, “We are immensely grateful for her tireless efforts and deep devotion to our community. I know I speak on behalf of our membership when we celebrate her indelible legacy and wish her great happiness in this next chapter.”

The Broadway League represents more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theater owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theater industry. The Broadway League has co-presented the Tony Awards since 1967.