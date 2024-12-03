Betty Gilpin to Star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway Extension of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's hit comedy, will extend its Broadway run with Betty Gilpin taking over the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln at the Lyceum Theatre. Gilpin will perform an eight-week engagement from January 21 through March 16, 2025. Previously scheduled to close on January 19, tickets to Oh, Mary! are now being sold through June 28.

Gilpin is best known for her role as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan on the Netflix comedy series GLOW, which earned her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Her stage credits include off-Broadway productions of I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard at Atlantic Theater Company and Heartless at Signature Theatre. Oh, Mary! will mark her Broadway debut.

“I have worshiped at the altar of Cole for years, but seeing their billion layered brilliance in Oh, Mary! was a new plane of demented genius I didn’t know was scientifically possible,” Gilpin said in a statement. “I am beyond honored to step in so that Cole can get back to tending their neglected passions: fracking and skincare. Diving in with the perfect Sam Pinkleton to play Mary will be one of the single greatest joys of my life, and I will say that to my two daughters’ faces.”

“I could not be more excited to see what Betty Gilpin does with the role of Mary,” Escola said. “She's a brilliant comedic actress who understands the heart of this character and knows the serious business of being a fool. I promise, you won't want to miss Betty as Mary.”

Oh, Mary! currently stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow and Martin Landry completing the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.