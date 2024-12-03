Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret’s Marty Lauter, Episode 3: An Emcee Makeover for a Marty Matinee

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

In this week's episode, Marty preps for a performance as the Emcee while Adam Lambert is away from the Kit Kat Club. They offer a full makeup tutorial, including a trick for eyebrow gluing, courtesy of Trixie Mattel. Plus, peek inside Cabaret's family Thanksgiving dinner and a group jaunt to the movies to see...not Gladiator II.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.