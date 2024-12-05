Walk to Work with Broadway's Harry Potter, Matthew James Thomas

Matthew James Thomas made his Broadway debut in 2011, playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark at the Foxwoods Theatre. Thirteen years later, he’s back at the same theater—since rechristened the Lyric—playing another iconic hero with exceptional abilities: Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“It’s a very technical show,” he told Charlie Cooper on The Broadway Show. “So most of the backstage traffic is very complicated and just getting yourself used to that and getting involved in that, that takes a few minutes to adjust to. And then obviously, also doing all the scene work and working with the amazing cast has been one heck of a journey.”

Walking to the Lyric with Cooper, Thomas opened up about auditioning for the original Warner Bros. films, the show’s dazzling special effects and Harry Potter fandom.

Check out the full segment below.