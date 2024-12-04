Second Stage Theater Appoints Adam Siegel as Executive Director

Second Stage Theater has announced that Adam Siegel, currently the managing director of Lincoln Center Theater, will be Second Stage Theater’s new executive director.

Siegel joins the organization full-time April 1, 2025, following a month-long transition period. The interim executive director, Lisa Lawer Post, will continue in her position until April 1. Siegel will partner with the artistic director Evan Cabnet who joined the organization in September 2024 and will officially launch his first season of programming in fall 2025.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Second Stage Theater—an organization whose mission, artistic integrity and commitment to excellence and continued growth have made it one of the premiere theaters in the country,” said Siegel in a statement. “Plus, this opportunity to join forces with my good friend and colleague, Artistic Director Evan Cabnet—with whom I have worked for over 20 years, including the last eight years at Lincoln Center Theater—was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.

"My 25 years at Lincoln Center Theater have been a dream come true in so many ways. Creating theater under the tutelage of André Bishop and Bernard Gersten—alongside a truly amazing staff—has been life-altering, and I leave with an immense amount of gratitude for the relationships that were formed and pride in the important work we achieved together."

Kevin Brockman and Terry Lindsey, co-chairs of Second Stage's Board of Trustees, said in a join statement, "His vast experience in managing a complex theater organization with Broadway and off-Broadway houses, along with his keen intellect, operational savvy and engaging personality makes him the perfect person to partner with Artistic Director Evan Cabnet to propel Second Stage’s growth and success in the future. The fact that Adam and Evan already have a genuine friendship and collaborative shorthand, forged from working alongside each other for many years at Lincoln Center Theater, enables Adam to hit the ground running on day one.”

Cabnet said, “Adam Siegel is one of the great leaders of the American theater. His creativity, vision, intelligence, generosity and wisdom has had a profound impact on me and on everyone lucky enough to work with him at Lincoln Center Theater. Adam’s positive impact on the field, both in New York and beyond, is immeasurable. I am proud to call him a friend, and am so excited to continue our professional and artistic collaboration at Second Stage.”

As the managing director of LCT since 2012 and general manager from 2002 to 2012, Siegel, a three-time Tony Award winner, produced and oversaw over 100 plays and musicals in the three-theater venue on the Lincoln Center campus as well as on Broadway, on tour and internationally. A select list of key productions include: Tony Award-winning productions of The King and I, Oslo, A View From The Bridge, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, War Horse, Awake and Sing!, Henry IV and Contact. Other notable productions include The Light in the Piazza, Falsettos, Other Desert Cities, Pipeline and the Pulitzer-winning Disgraced.

Second Stage Theater is a nonprofit theater company founded in 1979 by Robyn Goodman and Carole Rothman that produces work by living American writers both on and off-Broadway.