 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

All In: Comedy About Love, Starring John Mulaney, Begins Its Broadway Romance Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 11, 2024
John Mulaney with "All In" director Alex Timbers
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

All In: Comedy About Lovea staged version of Simon Rich's short stories published in The New Yorker, begins performances at the Hudson Theatre on December 11. Directed by Alex Timbers, the show will have a limited 10-week run through February 16, 2025, featuring a rotating cast of four actors. 

The first four weeks of the production will star John Mulaney, performing alongside Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (December 11-January 12, 2025).  Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, 2025, along with Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Nick Kroll (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4-16), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

All In: Comedy About Love is a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with. 

The musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.

Related Shows

All In: Comedy About Love

from $107.52

Star Files

Fred Armisen

Chloe Fineman

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Richard Kind

John Mulaney
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Wicked Movie Gets Four Golden Globe Noms, Including Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
  2. Audra McDonald Promises the Same Iconic Gypsy, But One That Just Might Hit Different
  3. Seafaring Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away Will End Its Broadway Voyage
Back to Top