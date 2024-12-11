All In: Comedy About Love, Starring John Mulaney, Begins Its Broadway Romance Tonight

All In: Comedy About Love, a staged version of Simon Rich's short stories published in The New Yorker, begins performances at the Hudson Theatre on December 11. Directed by Alex Timbers, the show will have a limited 10-week run through February 16, 2025, featuring a rotating cast of four actors.

The first four weeks of the production will star John Mulaney, performing alongside Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (December 11-January 12, 2025). Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, 2025, along with Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Nick Kroll (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4-16), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

All In: Comedy About Love is a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with.

The musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.