Parade National Tour, Starring Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer, Completes Casting

Complete casting is set for the national tour of Michael Arden's 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade. The 32-week tour will have its official premiere at Hennepin Art’s Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (January 21-26), after technical rehearsals and early public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York (January 11-17).

As previously announced, Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer will lead the tour as Leo and Lucille Frank (watch their exclusive performane of "This Is Not Over Yet" in the Broadway.com studio).

The cast will also feature Griffin Binnicker (Tom Watson), Evan Harrington (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Ramone Nelson (Jim Conley), Jack Roden (Frankie Epps), Andrew Samonsky (Hugh Dorsey), Chris Shyer (Governor Slaton), Michael Tacconi (Britt Craig), Alison Ewing (Sally Slaton), Olivia Goosman (Mary Phagan), Jenny Hickman (Mrs. Phagan), Oluchi Nwaokorie (Angela), Robert Knight (Newt Lee), Prentiss E. Mouton (Riley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Ben Cherington (Officer Ivey & Others), Emily Rose DeMartino (Essie & Others), Bailee Endebrock (Monteen & Others), Caroline Fairweather (Nurse & Others), Trevor James (Young Soldier & Others), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Trista Moldovan (Nina Formby & Others), Ethan Riordan (Mr. Turner & Others), Brian Vaughn (Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy) and Jason Simon (Det. Starnes & Others). William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet and Jake Ziman will be the swings.

Parade features a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown and a Tony-winning book by Alfred Uhry. The story is inspired by the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Marietta, Georgia, who was accused of murdering 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory employee. The show premiered on Broadway in 1998, directed and co-conceived by Harold Prince, and was revived in 2023—starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond as Leo and Lucille—after a successful run at New York City Center in fall 2022.