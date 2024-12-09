Dylan Mulvaney Joins London Concert Performance of Drew Gasparini's We Aren't Kids Anymore

Dylan Mulvaney joins the cast of We Aren't Kids Anymore, a new musical by Drew Gasparini having a concert performance on April 28, 2025 at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End. She joins the previously announced Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Aimie Atkinson (SIX), with two more cast members to be announced. Each cast member will perform one of the musical's five separate narratives.

Told from five unique perspectives spanning age, generation and gender, We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the complex and often challenging journey we face when we embark on the pursuit of a dream. The musical considers the series of choices we all make as we navigate this uncertainty and reminds us that, no matter where we come from, growing up is one uncertain step after another, punctuated by moments of discovery. The presentation of We Aren't Kids Anymore will be followed by a second act showcasing Gasparini in concert, featuring the cast and special invited guests.

"I cannot wait to make my West End concert debut with such an inventive show and team," said Mulvaney, a veteran of Broadway's The Book of Mormon and best known for her viral series Days of Girlhood. "Theatre is my greatest love in life and I’m so happy to be doing what I love in my favorite city!"

The concert will be directed by Richard Fitch with choreography by Chris Cuming, musical supervision and direction by Lauren Hopkinson and orchestrations and arrangements by Gasparini and Hopkinson.