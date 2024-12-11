Broadway League Honors Michael David, Lauren Reid and David Stone with 2024 Leadership Awards

The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry that represents theatre owners, producers, presenters and general managers, has announced three recipients of the 2024 Broadway League Leadership Awards. This year's honorees include Lauren Reid (Member of the Year), David Stone (Distinguished Service) and Michael David (Lifetime Achievement).

“Lauren Reid, David Stone and Michael David exemplify the very best of the Broadway League community. We honor their leadership and service to our industry and thank them for dedicating their time to bringing live theatre to audiences in New York and across the country," said Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League. "As a membership organization, the Broadway League is only as strong as its members, and these three truly represent us at our finest.”

Reid is President of the John Gore Organization and played a crucial role as Chair of the Board of The Broadway League from 2020 to 2023. She also serves on the boards of trustees for The Entertainment Community Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, The Hobby Center in Houston and Texas Performing Arts in Austin.

Stone, a member of the Broadway League for 30 years, serves on the Board of Governors, the Tony Administration Committee, the Executive Committee and the Membership Committee as well as countless ad hoc committees and task forces. As a producer, his credits include Wicked, Kimberly Akimbo, Topdog/Underdog, The Boys in the Band, War Paint, If/Then, Next to Normal, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and many more. He has lectured on theater at Yale, Princeton, Columbia and his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.



David is the president of Dodger Properties, a theatrical producing partnership founded in 1979. The Dodgers' producing credits include Jersey Boys, Matilda (with RSC), 42nd Street, Urinetown, High Society, The Who’s Tommy and many more. From 1970-79, Michael was the executive director of New York's Chelsea Theater Center while an adjunct professor at the Yale School of Drama. He was president of the disorderly Independent Producers Group, a board member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, served on the Executive Committee of the Broadway League and is currently a member of the Tony Administration Committee.