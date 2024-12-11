Jamie Lloyd to Direct Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita in London

The director Jamie Lloyd, whose production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard is currently playing Broadway's St. James Theatre, will direct another musical by the composer in London in the summer of 2025. Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita, directed by Lloyd, will play the London Palladium from June 14 to September 6, 2025.

“After an unforgettable experience on Sunset Boulevard, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber,” said Lloyd in a statement, speaking on behalf of the Jamie Lloyd Company, “and to take another look at Tim and Andrew’s musical masterpiece Evita.”

Telling the story of Eva Perón, the wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita features an iconic score including the songs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”, “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

As previously reported, Lloyd is involved in the development of another Lloyd Webber project, The Illusionist. The director’s other upcoming projects are The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver, Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell—both in the West End—and, on Broadway, Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.