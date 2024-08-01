Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter of Bill & Ted Fame to Star in Waiting for Godot on Broadway

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter—otherwise known as the cinematic slackers Bill and Ted—are gearing up for a new excellent adventure. The duo will star in a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, directed by Jamie Lloyd, set to open on Broadway in the fall of 2025. The show will run at an ATG theater to be announced.

Reeves will play Estragon; Winter will play Vladimir.

Director Jamie Lloyd said in a statement, “It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece—one of the greatest plays of all time.”

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”

Lloyd told The New York Times the project was Reeves’s idea. “[It] was a no-brainer that this needed to be done,” he said. “Their instant chemistry and their shorthand and their friendship is going to be so valuable. This is a very deeply complex play, as we all know, but it’s also a very funny play, and they’re very witty people and their shared sense of humor in those movies and in real life is going to be very beneficial to the production.”

Reeves has appeared in more than 100 feature films including some of the highest-grossing films of all time, most notably The Matrix and the John Wick series. Waiting for Godot will mark his Broadway debut. Winter is a writer and director, whose documentaries include The YouTube Effect, Zappa and Showbiz Kids. He appeared in the 1977 Broadway revival of The King and I and the 1979 Broadway revival of Peter Pan.

The two starred together, as Bill and Ted, in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

Waiting for Godot was most recently revived on Broadway in 2013, starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Robin Williams and Steve Martin played Vladimir and Estragon in a benefit staging in 1988; Nathan Lane and Bill Irwin performed in the 2009 Broadway revival.

Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard opens on Broadway in September.