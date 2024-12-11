Casting is Complete for Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

Casting is complete for the Broadway transfer of Buena Vista Social Club. The musical, telling the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, will begin performances on February 21, 2025 with an official opening set for March 19 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The cast features Justin Cunningham (Juan de Marcos), Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Carlos Gonzalez, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola and Tanairi Sade Vazquez. They join the already announced Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades) and Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee). Rounding out the ensemble are Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina and Sophia Ramos.

The show is directed by Saheem Ali with a book by Marco Ramirez and choreograpy by Justin Peck. The Buena Vista Social Club band features Marco Paguia (piano, music director), David Oquendo (guitar), Gustavo Schartz (bass), Hery Paz (woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (trombone), Jesus Ricardo (trumpet), Javier Díaz (percussion), Mauricio Herrera (percussion) and Román Diaz (percussion).

“This musical is a game changer for the culture,” said producer John Leguizamo in a statement. “It features the genesis of all Latin music. The birth of the music and the conflicts it arose from. This is the show I've been waiting for my whole life.”

Buena Vista Social Club invites audiences into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

The show made its world premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2023.