 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Casting is Complete for Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Dec 11, 2024
Justin Cunningham and Isa Antonetti
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

Casting is complete for the Broadway transfer of Buena Vista Social Club. The musical, telling the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, will begin performances on February 21, 2025 with an official opening set for March 19 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The cast features Justin Cunningham (Juan de Marcos), Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Carlos Gonzalez, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola and Tanairi Sade Vazquez. They join the already announced Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades) and Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee). Rounding out the ensemble are Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina and Sophia Ramos.

The show is directed by Saheem Ali with a book by Marco Ramirez and choreograpy by Justin Peck. The Buena Vista Social Club band features Marco Paguia (piano, music director), David Oquendo (guitar), Gustavo Schartz (bass), Hery Paz (woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (trombone), Jesus Ricardo (trumpet), Javier Díaz (percussion), Mauricio Herrera (percussion) and Román Diaz (percussion).

“This musical is a game changer for the culture,” said producer John Leguizamo in a statement. “It features the genesis of all Latin music. The birth of the music and the conflicts it arose from. This is the show I've been waiting for my whole life.”

Buena Vista Social Club invites audiences into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

 The show made its world premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2023.

Related Shows

Buena Vista Social Club

from $74.59

Star Files

Isa Antonetti

Renesito Avich

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Ashley De La Rosa

Julio Monge

Da'Von T. Moody

Leonardo Reyna

Mel Semé
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Michael McKean, to Play Palace Theatre
  2. Twisted Musical Comedy Teeth to Take Its Final Bite Off-Broadway
  3. Wicked Movie Gets Four Golden Globe Noms, Including Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Back to Top