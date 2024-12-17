Picture Day! See Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin and Eureka Day's Full Broadway Ensemble on Opening Night

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's satire set in a private California elementary school amid a mumps outbreak, opened on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 16. The ensemble cast, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch as the Executive Committee in charge of the school's response to the health crisis—most notably, its vaccine policies. Parent outrage, heated debates and hilarity ensue.

See the Eureka Day company celebrate their Broadway opening in highlights and a full photo gallery below.

Two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht is back on Broadway as Suzanne, a longtime parent and Executive Committee member at Eureka Day

Tony Award winner Bill Irwin plays the diplomatic head of school Don