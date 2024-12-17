 Skip to main content
Picture Day! See Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin and Eureka Day's Full Broadway Ensemble on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 17, 2024
Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, playwright Jonathan Spector, Bill Irwin, Jessica Hecht and Amber Gray
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Eureka DayJonathan Spector's satire set in a private California elementary school amid a mumps outbreak, opened on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 16. The ensemble cast, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch as the Executive Committee in charge of the school's response to the health crisis—most notably, its vaccine policies. Parent outrage, heated debates and hilarity ensue.

See the Eureka Day company celebrate their Broadway opening in highlights and a full photo gallery below. 

Two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht is back on Broadway as Suzanne, a longtime parent and Executive Committee member at Eureka Day
Tony Award winner Bill Irwin plays the diplomatic head of school Don 
Tony nominee Amber Gray, who plays new parent Carina, comes to her latest Broadway opening dressed for math class 
