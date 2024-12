Bianca Marroquín (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This year, the Kander and Ebb musical Chicago celebrated 28 years on Broadway.

Last month, Broadway.com went backstage at the Ambassador Theatre to hang out with the cast as they prepared to hit the stage: Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Sebastián Yatra as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine and more.

Check out the highlights and full gallery below.

Latin Grammy winner Sebastián Yatra plays Billy Flynn

Kimberly Marable, the show’s Velma Kelly, is also the “Pineapple Princess” backstage