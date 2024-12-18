Tony Winner Alex Newell Joins One-Night-Only Little Shop of Horrors

Tony Award winner Alex Newell will star in the one-night-only concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors at the Catch One nightclub in Los Angeles on January 17, 2025. Newell will perform the role of Audrey, joining Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Fire Island) as Seymour and Shea Couleé (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars) as Audrey II. Complete casting is to be announced. Zhailon Livingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) directs.

Newell made her Broadway debut in the 2017 revival of Once on This Island and won a Tony Award in 2023 for her performance in Shucked. Her breakout role was on Fox's hit musical series Glee as Wade "Unique" Adams, later starring as Mo on the NBC musical comedy series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is a benefit for The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest provider of shelter and wraparound services dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. The off-Broadway production of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical is currently playing the Westside Theatre starring Nicholas Christopher and Sherie Renee Scott.