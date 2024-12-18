Titanique, the Off-Broadway Musical Smash, Will Dock in Paris in April 2025

Titanique, the Céline Dion-scored send-up of the 1997 film Titanic, will have its Paris premiere this spring. Performances will begin at the Théâtre du Lido on the Champs-Élysées on April 24, 2025. The original, off-Broadway production, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theatre, recently celebrated its 1000th performance.

The musical first voyaged into international waters in September 2024 with the Australian premiere at the Grand Electric in Sydney. In October, the show made its Canadian debut in Montréal, followed by an engagement in Toronto, and a London production at the Criterion Theatre in the West End began performances December 9 ahead of a January 9, 2025 opening. A Chicago production is also set for March 2025 at the Broadway Playhouse.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.

The Paris production will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott and feature the show’s original scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman and prop design by Eric Reynolds.