See Exclusive Portraits of Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm, Fran Lebowitz and More As They Celebrate All In: Comedy About Love

It's not every day that you get Fran Lebowitz and Santa Claus in the same room.

All In: Comedy About Love, a staged version of short stories about love by Simon Rich—with a rotating cast that currently features John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry—had its gala celebration at the Hudson Theatre on December 16.

After the performance, the show's cast, creatives and VIP guests—including Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Fran Lebowitz, Santa and more—gathered at prime Theater District carb-loading destination Carmine's.

There was plenty of love in the room, especially in Broadway.com's intimate portrait studio.

Santa!

Fran Lebowitz to Broadway.com photographer: “But what’s the point?”

It was a tranquil night for Richard Kind