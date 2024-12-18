 Skip to main content
See Exclusive Portraits of Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm, Fran Lebowitz and More As They Celebrate All In: Comedy About Love

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2024
Tom Hanks
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It's not every day that you get Fran Lebowitz and Santa Claus in the same room.

All In: Comedy About Lovea staged version of short stories about love by Simon Rich—with a rotating cast that currently features John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry—had its gala celebration at the Hudson Theatre on December 16. 

After the performance, the show's cast, creatives and VIP guests—including Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Fran Lebowitz, Santa and more—gathered at prime Theater District carb-loading destination Carmine's.

There was plenty of love in the room, especially in Broadway.com's intimate portrait studio.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Santa!
Fran Lebowitz to Broadway.com photographer: “But what’s the point?”
It was a tranquil night for Richard Kind
Confirmed sweetie Martin Short
View the Full Gallery Here

